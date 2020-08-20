Spurs make a surprising approach to sign Liverpool forward on loan

The general idea of a loan move is a player will get to play more first team football, but this is a curious case where it’s not even clear if that’s the case.

Spurs have struggled for years to find a suitable back-up for Harry Kane, so it might be time to see if the loan market can give them some success.

Football Insider have indicated that Jose Mourinho is looking to take Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster on loan next season, but it’s a move that doesn’t really make sense for anyone.

Mourinho has never trusted youth players and Brewster’s main experience has come in the Championship. On top of that, why would Mourinho be willing to develop a player for one year just to send him back to a rival team?

From Liverpool’s point of view they will wonder if he’ll actually get to play that much football. He’s never going to start in front of Kane, so essentially they will need to hope for him to get injured so Brewster gets to play, but that’s a morbid way to approach things.

Brewster will probably only get chances from the bench or in the cups, but he’ll likely get that if he stays at Liverpool, so it will be a surprise if this ends up happening.