The expectation that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt long into the future for businesses worldwide isn’t without foundation, and football clubs aren’t exempt from that.

Broadcasting companies potentially demanding refunds for games not shown, sponsors almost certainly asking for terms to be renegotiated… both of these examples, and more, are ensuring that business isn’t exactly booming for the beautiful game at present.

Manchester United have been one of the hardest hit, thanks to their last few home games of the 2019/20 campaign being played behind closed doors.

Old Trafford has the largest capacity for a club ground in England, at a whopping 74,879 according to PremierLeague.com.

Per the Daily Star, that would normally see match day revenue of approximately £5m coming into club coffers.

Given that the matches against Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham were all played without crowds present, that’s a loss of somewhere in the region of £20m, without taking into account all of the other financial aspects.

To that end, it’s hardly surprising that the Red Devils are finding it difficult to get a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho over the line.