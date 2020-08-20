Tottenham 2020/21 Premier League fixtures revealed

See below for the Tottenham 2020/21 Premier League fixtures in full as Spurs learn their fate for the season ahead…
MORE:
Premier League fixture list
Man Utd 2020/21 fixtures
Arsenal 2020/21 fixtures
Liverpool 2020/21 fixtures
Chelsea 2020/21 fixtures
September
12: Everton (h)
19: Southampton (a)
26: Newcastle (h)
October
3: Man Utd (a)
17: West Ham (h)
24: Burnley (a)
31: Brighton (h)
November
7: West Brom (a)
21: Man City (h)
28: Chelsea (a)
December
5: Arsenal (h)
12: Crystal Palace (a)
16: Liverpool (a)
19: Leicester (h)
26: Wolves (a)
28: Fulham (h)
January
2: Leeds (h)
12: Aston Villa (a)
16: Sheffield Utd (a)
27: Liverpool (h)
30: Brighton (a)
February
3: Chelsea (h)
6: West Brom (h)
13: Man City (a)
20: West Ham (a)
27: Burnley (h)
March
6: Crystal Palace (h)
13: Arsenal (a)
20: Southampton (h)
April
3: Newcastle (a)
10: Man Utd (h)
17: Everton (a)
24: Fulham (a)
May
1: Sheffield Utd (h)
8: Leeds (a)
12: Wolves (h)
15: Aston Villa (h)
23: Leicester (a)