Tottenham 2020/21 Premier League fixtures revealed

See below for the Tottenham 2020/21 Premier League fixtures in full as Spurs learn their fate for the season ahead…

September

12: Everton (h)

19: Southampton (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

October

3: Man Utd (a)

17: West Ham (h)

24: Burnley (a)

31: Brighton (h)

November

7: West Brom (a)

21: Man City (h)

28: Chelsea (a)

December

5: Arsenal (h)

12: Crystal Palace (a)

16: Liverpool (a)

19: Leicester (h)

26: Wolves (a)

28: Fulham (h)

January

2: Leeds (h)

12: Aston Villa (a)

16: Sheffield Utd (a)

27: Liverpool (h)

30: Brighton (a)

February

3: Chelsea (h)

6: West Brom (h)

13: Man City (a)

20: West Ham (a)

27: Burnley (h)

March

6: Crystal Palace (h)

13: Arsenal (a)

20: Southampton (h)

April

3: Newcastle (a)

10: Man Utd (h)

17: Everton (a)

24: Fulham (a)

May

1: Sheffield Utd (h)

8: Leeds (a)

12: Wolves (h)

15: Aston Villa (h)

23: Leicester (a)