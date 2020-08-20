Video: Barcelona stalwart may have to leave as Koeman confirms intention to use star in a different position

It’s always going to be the case that a new manager will shake things up and some players will need to go, but Sergio Busquets always looked like a player who would be safe at Barca.

He’s often underrated because his job isn’t exciting, but he’s perfect in that holding role where he keeps things ticking over and shields the back four.

His future actually appears to be in serious doubt, as Ronald Koeman has signalled that he plans to use Frenkie de Jong in that role instead:

Sinds @DeJongFrenkie21 bij FC Barcelona speelt, is er veel te doen rondom zijn positie op het veld. Kersverse Barça-trainer @RonaldKoeman is daar duidelijk over ?? pic.twitter.com/B4EehCCGGJ — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) August 20, 2020

The problem for Busquets is he’s not suited to playing higher up the pitch and he’s probably too slow to transition into a centre back either, so he may have to move on if he wants to play regular football.