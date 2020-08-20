Frank Lampard has been very astute in the transfer market so far, capturing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig as well as being on the verge of securing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

All have one thing in common. They are excellent attacking players, but it’s in defence where Chelsea struggled last season.

To that end, Tony Cascarino believes that the Blues have to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk.

The former Chelsea man believes that Dunk has all of the credentials required to make a success of a move to Stamford Bridge and, further, says that the defender is ‘owed a move to a top six club.’