As Leeds United get ready for their first season back in the Premier League in a decade and a half, club CEO, Angus Kinnear, has spoken about a deal to bring Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White to Elland Road permanently.
The youngster impressed in a loan spell for the Yorkshire-based club during 2019/20 and Kinnear admitted that it was no secret that they were trying their best to land White, albeit the deal to bring him in was challenging.
With the 2020/21 campaign due to start in just over three weeks, there’s not much time left if Leeds want him in the starting XI for their opening day match against Liverpool.
