Football clubs are thinking up ever more genius ways to introduce players or kit releases, and Arsenal’s effort to celebrate their new away kit is right up there as one of the best.

From a statue of David Seaman, to Ray Parlour discussing the merits of the ‘Homage to Highbury’ shirt which is meant to resemble the marble halls of Arsenal’s former stadium, it’s a really strong effort from the club and kit makers Adidas.

Not to mention the superb addition of Kieran Tierney, dressed as a warrior but with Tesco’s carrier bag to boot.

Outstanding!