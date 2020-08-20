Worrying signs for Arsenal as late Man United approach leaves Gabriel looking for more time to decide

It’s very important to never accept that a transfer is done until you see the club make an official announcement, with the player holding the scarf aloft and insisting that they are buzzing to get going.

The transfer of Lille defender to Gabriel looked like a done deal earlier on, with The Mirror reporting that he was due to have his medical today and Arsenal had won the race to sign him.

We’ve yet to see anything official to say that the deal is done, and that means there will always be time for another club to come in and make a late move.

A more recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio does cast some doubt over the Arsenal transfer, as they talk about the player needing more time to decide after Man United made a late bid to sign him.

As things stand, they report that the player is now looking for another 48 hours to make his mind up on where he wants to go.

That will be worrying from an Arsenal point of view because you would like to think the player has made his mind up if he undergoes a medical, and they will be wondering what he needs extra time to think about.

You still have to think that Arsenal are in pole position here and they’ll hope to get this over the line soon.