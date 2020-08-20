AWKWARD: Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca dating Marco Asensio’s stunning ex-girlfriend Marina Muntaner

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio may well find it awkward to hear news that his ex-girlfriend is now dating his boss’ son.
Reports suggest Luca Zidane is now involved with Marina Muntaner, with the pair pictured looking cosy together on Instagram.
MORE: Ranking Real Madrid & Barcelona’s hottest 10 WAGs, from Shakira to Lionel Messi’s stunning wife
Muntaner was previously in a relationship with Real attacking midfielder Asensio, and it seems he’s keeping close to Madrid by now hooking up with one of the Zidane family…