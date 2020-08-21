Andrea Pirlo personally contacts Barcelona ace to convince him to move to Juventus

Most of the speculation surrounding Juventus has suggested that Andrea Pirlo is looking to make his side more youthful, so a move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal would be a strange one.

In many ways you could argue that the last thing Juve need is another experienced midfielder, but Vidal’s work ethic and versatility have clearly endeared him to a lot of coaches over the past few years.

It’s still not clear if Ronald Koeman is planning a mass clear out at the Nou Camp, but this could be the ideal time for some players to move on.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Andrea Pirlo wants Vidal to join him at Juventus, and he’s gone to some impressive lengths to make that happen.

It’s claimed that Pirlo actually phoned the Chilean star to convince him to make the move, while it also sounds like Vidal has spoken to Koeman about his future too.

The current situation suggests that he probably will stay at Barca, and it’s understandable that Koeman will want to keep him around.

Vidal might not strike you as an automatic starter but he’s actually played in almost 100 games for Barca in his two seasons, so he’s clearly been an important player who could be relied upon.

Moving to Juventus could also depend on Pirlo getting rid of some of the current squad, so there’s still plenty of time for this to happen.