Antonio Conte offers to meet Ever Banega outside after joke about his wig

There are certain people in football that you just know you wouldn’t mess with, and Antonio Conte is the perfect example.

The man is terrifying in every way, and he also gives the impression that he’s fairly unhinged and will happily fight anyone.

That didn’t stop Ever Banega having a pop at him in the Europa League final tonight, with the Sevilla man grabbing his hair and asking to find out if his wig is real.

Obviously the Inter manager didn’t find this remotely funny, and he’s offered to meet him outside after the game:

? Selon La Gazzetta dello Sport, #Banega s’est dirigé vers Conte en se tenant les cheveux pour se moquer de sa présumée “perruque”. Réponse de l’entraîneur de l’Inter : “Je t’attends à la fin du match dehors” #SevillaInter https://t.co/YtosSqztAk — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) August 21, 2020

Thankfully this did happen fairly early in the game so the Argentine midfielder will be hoping that Conte will have forgotten about it once the game is finished.

Banega has always been seen as a fairly elegant playmaker and he doesn’t come across as the kind of person who would do well in a car-park scrap, so it might be a good idea to get him some security as he heads for the bus.