Arsenal told they could solve a problem for the next ten years if they complete this signing

Things can change very quickly in football, and it’s incredible how a couple of signings can suddenly turn a historic weakness into a position of strength.

Arsenal have been saddled with mediocre centre backs for years, and there has always been the feeling that a howler is coming from someone in their defence in every game.

There’s nothing exciting as a fan when your team signs a new centre back, but having a solid base at the back is vital if you want to win trophies on a regular basis.

A report and podcast from Sky Sports has looked at the situation with Arsenal’s defence this summer, and they might finally have a solution to their defensive issues.

They point out that William Saliba looks like a top prospect, but they go on to suggest that Arsenal’s defence could be sorted for the next ten years if they find a way to get the Gabriel Magalhaes deal over the line too.

It would instantly give them a defensive pairing who are pacey, dominant in the air, good on the ball and look defensively solid, so they would get a chance to grow together as a pairing.

Obviously they need to sign Gabriel first and the players would need to fulfil their potential, but this could be huge for Arsenal if they can finally sort that position out.