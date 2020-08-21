If anyone was in any doubt as to how ruthless Mikel Arteta would be at Arsenal, it seems as if they now have their answer.

According to The Times and cited by the Daily Star, the Spaniard is willing to part with as many as 10 players this summer in order to not only trim his squad, but also ensure the quality within it improves.

The suggestion has been made that four defenders, four midfielders and two attackers will be sacrificed as the Gunners go looking for more silverware and a much-improved Premier League showing.

The Times, cited by the Daily Star have named Matteo Guendouzi as one of the midfielders, which is no surprise given that he hasn’t trained with the rest of the first team since his grabbing Neal Maupay around the throat during a game against Brighton.

Rob Holding and Calum Chambers are two more that appear to be on their way, with ex-Arsenal man, Charlie Nicholas also gave his two penneth on Sky Sports News, cited by the Daily Star.

“I don’t think it’s overly difficult for me to say who should go,” he said.

“Gabriel (Magalhaes) must come in – would he be a good signing? Yes.

“But [Shkodran] Mustafi will be sold. He’s injured just now but he will be sold, he has to go. Sokratis I think will say: ‘At my stage, I have to go’.”

Though some players will surely feel aggrieved at being moved on, it’s refreshing to see a manager with enough confidence in his own ability and strength of character to do things his way.

The times, they are a changing in north London.