Barcelona could pocket €12m from touted exit as deal said to be close

Barcelona could reportedly be on the verge of offloading Rafinha on a permanent basis as Lazio are said to be closing in on a €12m deal to sign him.

The 27-year-old has been with the Catalan giants from youth level but after making his breakthrough at senior level in the 2011/12 campaign, he has gone on to make just 90 appearances for the club.

Loan spells at Celta Vigo and Inter have also seen him spend significant time away from the Camp Nou, and so it appears as though there are ongoing doubts over his future with Barca.

As reported by Calciomercato, reports in Spain are now suggesting that his time with his current club could be coming to an end as he is closing in on a move to join Lazio in a deal that could be worth around €12m.

That will be a smart addition for the Serie A outfit as they prepare for a return to the Champions League next season, while the fee can perhaps go towards balancing the books and funding Barcelona’s own desired moves in this summer transfer window.

Given his limited opportunities with Barca, the quality depth in that department already available to new boss Ronald Koeman and with Lazio looking to add more class to their squad to try and compete on multiple fronts, it appears as though it’s a deal that suits all parties concerned if it now goes through as touted.

As noted in the report above, the Italian giants were said to be close to signing David Silva this summer after his departure from Manchester City, but with that move falling through after he opted to join Real Sociedad, it looks as though Rafinha has emerged as their Plan B and an announcement could arrive soon to confirm his move.