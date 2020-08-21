Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign world class centre back on a free transfer

Sometimes a club will need to find a short term solution to a ongoing problem, so bagging a world class veteran at the end of their career for a season or two can be the ideal solution.

Chelsea’s defence was a real weak point last season, but you could also argue that the general standard of defensive play has got worse in recent years.

That means we don’t see too many world class defenders going about, and it certainly means they won’t be available very often.

Thiago Silva is getting older but he’s still a top class player, and he’s available on a free transfer once he leaves PSG this summer.

There were some murmurings that Chelsea might hold an interest, and that’s been confirmed after a report stated they are in advanced talks with the player:

We’re told Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Thiago Silva on a free transfer. Contract length among the issues still to iron out. More info on @TheAthleticUK’s transfer tracker here ? #CFC https://t.co/up5JqJkfjo — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 21, 2020

He will only be a short term option but he’s good enough to improve the team, and he’ll bring experience and calmness to a defence that’s struggled at times.

Signing Silva would give Chelsea a year or two to identify a long term solution and possibly save up the money to make that move, so this could be perfect.