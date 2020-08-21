Diego Godin draws Inter level in the Europa League final with a thumping header

The Europa League has always been the more exciting competition to watch because you got the impression that teams didn’t really care if they won it, so the games tend to be more open.

Sevilla are the masters of this competition and know what it takes to win it, and their final against Inter has been exciting so far.

Their much maligned striker Luuk de Jong has come up as a hero so far, but their advantage has just disappeared after Diego Godin equalised with this crashing header:

Pictures from TUDN