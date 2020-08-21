Harry Maguire’s end of season holiday appears to be going from bad to worse.

The Man United captain was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly attacking local police after a day spent drinking with friends on the island of Mykonos.

Details surrounding the incident, according to the The Sun, suggest that Maguire and his friends were involved in a brawl which police tried to break up, only for the group to then assault the officers.

It seems that the incident was made worse with Maguire allegedly offering to pay cash in order for the arrest to be dropped.

The Sun are now reporting that the player will have to spend a second night in the cells before appearing before a judge on the island of Syros on Saturday morning.

Whatever the punishment that the court meters out, it’s hardly likely to impress Maguire’s paymasters at Old Trafford.

Indeed, this incident may even see him lose the captaincy ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

It’s not the sort of example that you want your captain to be setting.