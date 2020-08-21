Norwegian side Tromso have confirmed that promising talent Isak Hansen-Aaroen has joined Manchester United in an Instagram post.

Tromso describe the 15-year-old as a ‘unique’ talent, the attacker made his first-team debut for the side in July, the Manchester Evening News report that a deal was actually agreed last year.

The MEN add that the Red Devils are expected to announce the move on their half once the talent turns 16 years old on Saturday.

Hansen-Aaroen has made seven appearances for Tromso in the Norwegian second-tier, with the starlet registering an assist in what turned out to be his final appearance for the club.

Take a look at the translated statement here:

“A wonderful person. A unique football talent. Who just loves to play football now.”

“From Fløya to TIL is rejuvenated, into the academy as a 10-year-old, refills at the TIL school and debut for the first team as a 15-year-old. Assist in his last match for Tromsø IL, this time.”

“Thank you so much for the last ten years and good luck in Manchester United and on in your career. We hope you have a great time, see you soon.”

Hansen-Aaroen has looked sharp for Norway at youth level, with five goals across 10 appearances for the nation’s Under-15s and 16s.

It’s no surprise to see that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to recruit an exciting talent from his homeland.