Exit touted: Interest builds in €40m-rated Arsenal ace with trio of Euro giants keen

Arsenal are reportedly seeing plenty of interest in midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, but it remains to be seen if any club meets their touted €40m demands.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2018 and has gone on to make 82 appearances for the club over the past two seasons at the Emirates.

SEE MORE: Former Arsenal star urges Mikel Arteta to overhaul his defence by selling these five players

However he fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta in the latter stages of the last campaign, while an injury forced him to miss the last eight Premier League games of the season as Arsenal may have found solutions elsewhere to result in him falling down the pecking order.

In turn, with a limited budget for signings this summer due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if Arsenal look to offload players first in order to boost their transfer funds.

As noted by Tuttomercatoweb, via the The Sun, it’s noted that Guendouzi could be an option to axe as Roma have joined Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in holding an interest in the Frenchman.

However, it’s added that the Gunners want at least €40m for him, and so it remains to be seen if that hefty price-tag is enough to put those interested parties off from making a bid.

There is no doubt that Guendouzi is a talented young player, but he still has significant room for improvement and isn’t anywhere near the finished article as of yet.

While that could perhaps be an argument in favour of such a big asking price as he has his whole future ahead of him still and has experience playing at the highest level with Arsenal already, there are still major question marks over whether or not he’ll be one of the top midfielders in Europe in the coming years to warrant that price-tag.

Time will tell if offers are made but there certainly isn’t a lack of interest it seems with Arteta and Arsenal potentially having the option of offloading him this summer if they wish to and are willing to negotiate his price.