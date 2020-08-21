Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has long been the talisman for an Arsenal side that have underperformed over the last couple of years.

That much was again underlined when his two goals accounted for Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, before another brace against Chelsea in the final saw the Gunners take home the trophy for the 14th time.

It’s believed that the club want to tie the Gabonese striker down with a new contract, but after appearing on an Instagram Live video with his brother, cited by the Daily Mirror, it appears that any contract hasn’t yet been forthcoming.

“Everyone is showing the pen & paper but I still don’t have the papers bruv,” he said.

“Have a good night, enjoy and hopefully great news for everybody.”

With only three weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League season, Mikel Arteta will surely want any details ironed out and signed off well before then.

In the apparent absence of any interest in the player from elsewhere, Aubameyang’s options now appear limited too, so the expectation will be that pen will be put to paper shortly.