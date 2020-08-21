Juventus chief in London as trio of Man Utd targets and swoop for Arsenal star on agenda

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is in London this week and it’s suggested Man Utd and Arsenal are at the centre of his potential plans.

The Bianconeri opted to sack Maurizio Sarri at the end of last season and have appointed Andrea Pirlo as his successor.

SEE MORE: Juventus willing to offer player exchange deal to prise Man Utd superstar away from Old Trafford

In turn, they will hope to bring in reinforcements this summer to strengthen the squad to give the inexperienced icon their full backing to continue their run of success over the last decade, and it appears as though Paratici is already hard at work.

According to Calciomercato, he is in London this week and both exits and possible signings are on the agenda for him as it’s suggested that direct contacts have been made with Man Utd over Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro.

It’s unclear if those touted talks have led to any progress being made in potential deals, but ultimately it appears as though the two clubs have spoken as they could do business this summer.

Meanwhile, it’s also suggested that Paratici is looking to bolster Juve’s attacking options ahead of next season, and among their targets for that area is Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette.

Again, it’s noted that contacts are ongoing with the Gunners, and so it remains to be seen what, if anything, comes of these discussions to allow Juventus to carry out significant business in the coming weeks.

While Sarri didn’t fully convince last season, there were also signs of cracks in the current squad as they lost seven games in Serie A and fell short in the Coppa Italia and Champions League.

With that in mind, it could prove to be a pivotal summer transfer window this year to ensure that they continue to set the standard domestically and can make a serious impression in Europe moving forward.