Juventus willing to offer player exchange deal to prise Man Utd superstar away from Old Trafford

Juventus still reportedly hold an interest in re-signing Paul Pogba from Man Utd and a player exchange to bring his transfer fee down has been touted.

The Frenchman saw injury troubles severely disrupt his season last year, but he did return after the lockdown to make an impact as United improved in the second half of the campaign.

Having sealed a place in the Champions League next season and having shown signs that they can compete at the top level for trophies if they continue to improve and bring the right players in, it has seemingly quietened exit talk for Pogba and the expectation now is that he’ll stay at Old Trafford.

His contract situation is an issue though as his current deal expires in 2021 although the club have an option to extend it for another year, but the Metro report that an improved offer could be on the table soon.

However, despite that, it appears as though Man Utd may still have a decision to make this summer on whether or not to sell Pogba and reinvest that money into the squad, as Calciomercato report via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Juventus are still interested in their former midfield ace.

It’s suggested that they are willing to offer Douglas Costa in an exchange deal, while they value the Brazilian winger at around €35m-€40m. However, it’s added that Pogba could cost around €100m, and so there are still major doubts over whether or not they would be willing to put up the remaining €60m+ which in turn makes a deal unlikely.

In turn, it doesn’t seem to be a major concern for Man Utd fans at this point, while it’s noted that Juventus are more likely to keep Paulo Dybala as they are in renewal talks for him, thus taking him out of the equation if he perhaps could have tempted Man Utd to discuss a player exchange deal.