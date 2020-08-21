Latest: Harry Maguire allegedly hits Greek police officer during holiday arrest

Menu

Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire was reportedly arrested in Greece in the early hours of Thursday morning after a brawl broke out between two parties outside of a bar in Mykonos, according to Greek outlet Protothema.

Maguire, 27, is currently in Greece on his summer holiday after enduring a long, hard season with United which saw him help guide the side he captains to a third place Premier League finish.

Despite the Englishman’s faultless behaviour during the COVID-19 lockdown, he has now found himself in hot water after it was reported that he was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after a brawl outside of a bar broke out.

However, the latest development in this breaking story is that Maguire allegedly punched a Greek police officer who was called to the scene.

According to Greek state TV channel ERT, as quoted by ESPN, Maguire physically assaulted a Greek police officer who was called to help break-up a brawl which broke out between Maguire’s party and a second group of tourists.

As quoted by BBC Sport, United officials have confirmed in a recent statement that their captain is operating with Greek authorities, the club said: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

