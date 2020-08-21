Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Valencia at the moment.

Having sold Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal, Los Che’s apparent financial crisis could also see them be ready to part with striker, Rodrigo Moreno.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the Spaniard is being tracked by Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, with the hope that the player will have been acquired in order to take his place in the Leeds attack for the first Premier League game of the season away against reigning champions, Liverpool.

The Sun also report that Rodrigo is a player that Valencia have indeed put up for sale, as they have with every member of the first-team squad bar Jose Gaya.

It appears to be an unprecedented situation for the team who play at Mestalla, and even before the first kick-off in La Liga, Los Che will be significantly weaker than when they ended the 2019/20 campaign.

It’s understandable why Bielsa might be looking at Rodrigo too.

He has previous Premier League experience, albeit from some while back, and still knows where the goal is.

He is international class, his pace will see defenders sitting off of him, and that will allow him the space in which to get to work.

Leeds could be getting themselves a real bargain.