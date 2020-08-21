The top 10 of most valuable clubs in Europe is dominated by the Premier League, with five of those positions taken up by English teams.

It’s perhaps no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City find themselves at the head of the pile, put together by transfermarkt.

According to The Sun, the Citizens are worth a staggering £958m, just three million pounds ahead of La Liga champions and Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Premier League champions, Liverpool, make up the podium (£917m) with Barcelona a distant fourth and a value of £882m.

Bayern Munich (£834m), Chelsea (£727m), Paris Saint-Germain (£727m) and Atletico Madrid (£704m) come next before Manchester United (£685m) find themselves in a disappointing ninth position.

Tottenham Hotspur round out the top 10 with a value of £637m.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can have a decent 2020/21 Premier League campaign, then surely a jump up the rankings will follow.

That, as much as anything else, has to be a motivating factor for the Red Devils.