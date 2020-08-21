Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to put three first-team players up for sale

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly opened the door for three first-team players to depart the club this summer. Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling are all rumoured to be allowed to leave the Reds as the club seek to rebuild their back-line.

All three players have been frozen out of the United side in recent times with both Rojo and Smalling spending the last season out on loan at Argentinian side Independiente and AS Roma respectively.

According to Manchester Evening News, United boss Solskjaer is willing to allow all three players to depart this summer despite suggestions the club may be open to giving Smalling another first-team chance after an impressive season on-loan in Italy.

Elsewhere, speculation surrounding Rojo’s United future was intensified earlier this summer when his agent Jonathan Barnett confirmed that he expects his South American client to move ‘elsewhere’ during this window, as per Stretty News.

Jones has found himself plagued by injuries in the last 12 months as he has only managed to make eight appearances in all competitions and is now expected to move on from the club he has been with since 2011.