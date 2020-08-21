Man United decide to drop interest in Brazilian international and focus on relegated star instead

Sometimes a decision can look completely obvious on paper, but the less likely outcome actually makes more sense when you look at things.

When you consider a club like Man United, you would associate them with signing an experienced player who’s plays for one of the best countries in international football rather than someone who just got relegated.

That might not be the case, as The Manchester Evening News have indicated that they’ve decided to drop their interest in Juventus winger Douglas Costa as they favour a move for Bournemouth’s David Brooks instead.

Costa might be the better initial option but he’s 29 and out of favour at Juventus, while Brooks has shown a lot of promise during his time in the Premier League.

It’s actually suggested that Solskjaer has admired Brooks for a while and he wanted to sign him instead of Daniel James last summer, but the £50m price tag was too much and they went with the Swansea man instead.

While it’s not clear how much he would cost at this point, you have to think that Bournemouth going down would make it an easy deal to complete.

At this point it sounds like this deal would only happen if they can’t sign Jadon Sancho, but situation with the Dortmund man has dragged on for so long that they will need to make a big decision soon.