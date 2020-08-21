Man United to break deadlocked negotiations for £75m rated star by including ace in a swap transfer

For a club with incredible resources and international appeal, Man United sure have a big problem with trying to get transfers over the line.

They chased Bruno Fernandes for years and although they finally got the deal done at a price they found reasonable, you could also argue that their season would’ve been better if they paid more and signed him in the summer.

The hunt for a new forward player has been going on all summer and although plenty of names have been linked, nothing looks to be close.

The Metro have reported on the latest with the situation surrounding Jack Grealish, and it doesn’t sound like negotiations are going that well.

The problem is that Villa are looking for around £75m to let him go, but Man United only value him at £55m and even that amount wouldn’t be fully guaranteed or paid up front.

It means that United need to do something different if they want this to happen, and it’s now being suggested in the report that Sergio Romero could be included in the deal.

United look set to have David de Gea and Dean Henderson available next season, so the Argentine is unlikely to be needed.

Aston Villa would benefit from having an experienced keeper after Pepe Reina’s loan spell ended, so Romero would be an able replacement.

It’s suggested that Villa would be keen to sign him but it’s hard to see him being worth that much in the transfer market, so United will still need to pay a large fee to make this happen.