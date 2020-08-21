With only the Champions League final left before the 2019/20 season can finally be put to bed a year after it began, transfer deals will take centre-stage for the next three weeks at least.

Mikel Arteta looks like he may have a busier close seasons than most, given that he needs to improve the personnel in his squad in order that they can challenge for the biggest honours available again.

Winning the FA Cup has taken them in the right direction, and it means they’ll have a shot at the Europa League next season, however, their Premier League finishing positions over the last few years have been poor, so to that end, an upgrade in certain areas is required.

It’s believed that the Spaniard wants to acquire Gabriel Magalhaes, and should the north Londoners be successful in closing the deal, the knock on effect is that Napoli will try and take advantage of the situation.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and cited by the Daily Star, Shkodran Mustafi is the Italian side’s plan B, if they can’t land Magalhaes themselves.

“If Gabriel (Magalhaes) fades? At that point Napoli will turn to a plan B, in addition to Sokratis [Papastathopoulos], there is also talk of Mustafi, also coming out of Arsenal,” Venerato said.

If there’s a genuine desire on Napoli’s part to get Mustafi, Arteta must weigh up the merits of any deal.

A root and branch clear out at the Emirates Stadium isn’t necessarily needed, but the Spaniard may feel he can dispense with Mustafi’s services without weakening his squad.