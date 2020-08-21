It seems to be taking an age for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta would appear to want the Gabonese to continue to spearhead the Gunners attack, but as of this moment, Aubameyang still hasn’t signed on the dotted line.

After the striker did an Instagram Live video with his brother and mentioned that he still hadn’t been handed the papers by the club, cited by the Daily Mirror, former Arsenal great, Ian Wright, jokingly took matters into his own hands.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote; ‘Taking so long gonna sign da ting myself’ along with a couple of emojis.

Lighthearted banter it may be, but the inference was clear.