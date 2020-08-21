The first half of the Europa League final was full of goals, with Romelu Lukaku opening the scoring for Inter before a brace from Luuk De Jong put Sevilla ahead, only for them to be pegged back again by a soaring header from Inter’s Diego Godin.

Lukaku has had a hugely successful 2019/20 campaign in terms of goals, in start contrast to De Jong, who only started getting amongst the goals in the latter half of the season.

However, the latter’s efficiency in the final was almost perfect.

In the opening 45 minutes, De Jong only had four touches of the ball in Inter’s area, and yet he managed to score twice. Amazing.