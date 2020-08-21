It was obvious that a lot of things were going to change at Juventus when Andrea Pirlo was selected as the man to take over from Maurizio Sarri, but it’s a surprise to see how ruthless he’s been.

It was clear that the squad was bloated with ageing players who would be on big wages, but finding a way to get rid of them could be tough.

It looks like two first team stars are going to leave the club, but Juve are going to have to terminate their deals to make it happen:

After Matuidi deal with Inter Miami completed for free, Juventus have decided also to terminate contracts of Higuain and Khedira. They're out of the Pirlo project.

It’s often been said that Juve will allow a player to leave for free if they came through the youth academy or were signed on a free transfer, so that does fit when it comes to Khedira’s contract.

The decision to let Higuain might be more surprising, as Sky reported at the time that they paid more than £75m to Napoli to make that happen.

This does suggest that they couldn’t find a buyer and that’s not a great surprise, so it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the two players.