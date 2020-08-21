According to Spanish publication AS via SER, new boss Ronald Koeman has added a controversial name to Barcelona’s non-transferable list in Gerard Pique, despite interest in the veteran defender.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu stated in a lengthy interview recently that Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Ansu Fati were the only players that won’t be allowed to leave this summer.

AS report that Koeman, a sweeping central defender in his playing days, sees Pique as a key part of the team, the 33-year-old actually offered to leave after Barcelona’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, it’s claimed that Koeman doesn’t see fellow experienced stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as part of his plans.

According to Portuguese outlet Libero, newly-promoted Fulham have launched a bid to sign Pique, this potential sale is of course in doubt considering Koeman’s stance on the centre-back.

Pique has made 543 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, with the 6ft4 centre-back also a serious aerial threat after netting 46 goals for the Catalan outfit.

The Catalan outfit need to reshape their defensive ranks especially in the near future, which certainly leaves Pique in a tricky spot.