PSG are looking to make a move for out-of-favour versatile Man United outcast

Sometimes it’s just blatantly clear that a player doesn’t have a future with a club, and that moment came for Diogo Dalot last season at Man United.

He’s got some experience of playing left back and Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw were missing, only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to play Fosu-Mensah instead.

Dalot’s future has been obvious for a while when he wasn’t even appearing in matchday squads, but that was the moment that truly proved it.

As a result he’s a player who should be looking for a move this summer, and Portuguese outlet O Jogo have indicated that PSG are looking to make a move for him.

The French Champions lost Thomas Meunier to Dortmund so they have an obvious need to strengthen in that position, and you have to think that United won’t stop him from going if the price is right.

Dalot has shown that he’s a good player and he actually has the pace and power to be exciting when he drives forward, but he’s just not had a regular run of games to show it.

Selling him to PSG would allow United to raise some funds and it wouldn’t hurt the first team squad, while it would hopefully give the player a chance to establish himself in a good team.