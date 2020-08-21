Report claims Man Utd star arrested in early hours of Friday after altercation on trip in Greece

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire was reportedly arrested on Friday morning after he was involved in an altercation during his trip in Mykonos, Greece.

As noted by Greek outlet Protothema, it’s claimed that Maguire and his friends were involved in a fight with other Englishmen outside of a bar in the area.

It’s added that the United ace was handcuffed by police after the incident while the police themselves were targeted too although it’s not clear if that involved Maguire or the others involved in the altercation.

Nevertheless, he was one of three who were taken to the police station where further trouble flared, and so the wait now starts to hear something from Man Utd who will no doubt comment on the situation if it is confirmed by the relevant authorities.

If accurate, it’s certainly not good for Maguire as it remains to be seen what comes from it with regards to the police as well as if Man Utd wish to take further action once they have all the facts available.