Report suggests what Man United need to do to beat Arsenal to Gabriel Magalhaes signing

Every summer wee see a transfer saga that looks like it’s reached a conclusion, only for everything to change at the last moment when another team comes in.

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been in demand from a lot of teams this summer, and it was starting to look like a move to Arsenal was inevitable.

Things have changed in recent days, but this latest report suggests that Arsenal should still make the move happen, but Man United could still come out on top:

There’s a couple of interesting take-aways from that tweet, especially when it makes it sound like money might be the main motivation for the player.

We’ve seen in recent years that Man United are willing to spend big money on players who probably aren’t worth it, so it will be interesting to see if they’ve learned their lesson and decide to stick to what they feel the player is worth.

If he does end up going to Old Trafford then it suggests they’ve really pushed the boat out to land him, so it would be a big show of faith in the defender.

It still looks like Arsenal will get their man, but they will be nervous until things are completed.