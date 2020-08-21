Ronald Koeman sets sights on first Barcelona signing as top target touted

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen to prioritise signing Lyon ace Memphis Depay this summer as he looks to stamp his mark on the squad.

The Dutchman was appointed as Quique Setien’s successor this week, and he seemingly has his work cut out for him given the struggles of the Catalan giants this past season.

From falling short in the Copa del Rey to losing their La Liga crown to rivals Real Madrid, their misery was compounded after an 8-2 hammering by Bayern Munich in the Champions League this month.

In turn, that may now spark significant changes at the Camp Nou, and it has started with Koeman returning and being appointed as the new man in charge.

As per Sport, via RAC1, it’s suggested that he has made his first request for a new signing and he wants an immediate reunion with Depay having had the chance to work with him while in charge of the Netherlands.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an excellent spell with Lyon having bagged 54 goals and 43 assists in 138 appearances for the club, while he has 19 goals in 51 caps for the national team as he has emerged as a key figure for club and country.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Koeman would want to work with him again at Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether or not the club hierarchy agree that he would be a sensible signing to bolster the current squad.

Further, Sport suggest that Depay could be a replacement for Luis Suarez to refresh the frontline, while it’s suggested that Donny van de Beek is another potential target for Koeman as he seemingly looks to build a Dutch contingent at the club to suit his needs and philosophies.

Time will tell if he gets what he wants this summer, but there is surely going to be change at Barcelona in the coming weeks as they have to respond positively to their failings and try to ensure they’re competitive again next season.