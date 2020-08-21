Shock as case against Man United star Harry Maguire also includes bribery attempt

According to the Mirror, one member of the group that Harry Maguire also attempted to bribe the police after the nightmare trio were arrested on the Greek Island of Mykonos.

The Mirror report that the Manchester United captain and two other men were arrested following two separate alleged attacks on police officers.

Another charge appears to have been brought towards the group – one of attempted bribery – a member of the group tried to get this incident to go away with the attempts.

The Mirror reiterate that the police have not revealed who out of the group attempted to bribe officials, it may have been Maguire or it could have been the other two men.

It’s added that the accusations faced are ‘”disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee.”

Here’s a statement on the incident from a police spokesperson, via the Mirror:

“Three foreigners, aged 27, 28, and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos Police Department.”

“In particular, in the early hours of this morning, patrolling police officers in the area of Mykonos intervened and normalised a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.”

“The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers.”

“One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested are taken to the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.”

More Stories / Latest News World-class defender prioritising Chelsea transfer despite other offers and renewal hopes (Photos) Harry Maguire arrives at Syros police station ahead of tomorrow’s court appearance Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to put three first-team players up for sale

The initial accusations were bad enough, the suggestions of bribery will do Maguire no favours, in both the eyes of the law and the public.

It would be disastrous for the centre-back if it was found that a member of his group did in fact attempt to cover their shocking actions with bribery.