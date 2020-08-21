Some of Barcelona’s hierarchy would be prepared to sell Lionel Messi

According to ESPN, some of Barcelona’s board members would be prepared to sell Lionel Messi amid uncertainty over the all-time great’s future in Catalonia.

This update comes after RAC1 first reported that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner told new boss Ronald Koeman that he doesn’t see his future lying with the Blaugrana.

It already seemed as though there was discontent from top to bottom at the club but the team’s situation has been cast into further doubt following the embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

ESPN report that some Barcelona directors would be willing to part with Messi for the right price in order to rebuild the team and also subsequently significantly reduce the wage bill.

ESPN reiterate that this stance on Messi doesn’t appear to be a majority one from the club’s hierarchy, but it’s clear that the 33-year-old’s future is a key issue that’s being discussed right now.

It’s hinted that the hierarchy are confident that club legend Koeman can change the Argentine talisman’s mind in further talks, the forward can leave the Catalan outfit on a free next summer.

ESPN add that talks over a new two-year contract for arguably the greatest player ever have completely stalled following the Champions League exit to Bayern.

Messi showed no signs of slowing down this season with 31 goals and 26 assists across all competitions, but Barcelona failed to win any major honours this term.

Messi’s future is always a hot talking point but the superstar has never left when things were tough before, albeit the situations at the club didn’t seem as bad as they are now.