Talks held: Spurs have been offered their pick of 6 Juventus players after a meeting between the clubs

This really isn’t an ideal market for clubs who are looking to overhaul their squads by selling multiple fringe players, so they will need to work extra hard to get players to leave.

Juventus have taken a bold step by employing Andrea Pirlo as their new manager, and it looks like he’s going to overhaul the squad and take it in a more youthful direction.

For years Juve have been the masters of signing players on a free transfer, but it does mean their squad is bloated with players on high wages, so clearing the decks could be tough.

A report from Teamtalk has indicated that Spurs have held talks with the management at Juve, and they’ve been offered six players who are out of favour.

There’s no sign of the full list, but the most notable names are Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, so they are players who could come in and improve the side.

It’s not clear if Spurs are interested in these players or if they have the financial means to pull it off, but it will be interesting to see if any players make that move.