Vitesse Arnhem have officially announced the signing of Chelsea striker Armando Broja on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea have a long-standing relationship with Vitesse, the west London outfit have sent many of their promising young talents to the Dutch outfit for first-team experience over the years.

Broja was snapped up by the Blues in 2009 from London rivals Spurs, the 18-year-old has scored 19 goals and chipped in with five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

Broja made his debut for Frank Lampard’s side in the 4-0 Premier League win against Everton, the ace was also on the bench for the second-leg of the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Here’s how the Dutch outfit announced the capture of the centre-forward:

The prolific forward has represented Albania at youth level, with the ace’s most recent outings coming for the Under-21s, in a promising sign of his ability Vitesse also report that Broja has trained with the senior national team.

Broja will have the chance to get some valuable senior experience under his belt and he’ll be hoping to fire Vitesse up the Eredivisie table after their seventh placed finish last season.