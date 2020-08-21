Video: Alphonso Davies reveals shirt snub from Lionel Messi after Barcelona defeat

Bayern starlet Alphonso Davies has made no secret about Lionel Messi being his idol, but he was left a little disappointed after facing him last week.

The reigning Bundesliga champions will contest the Champions League final at the weekend against Paris Saint-Germain, as it comes after wins over Lyon and Barcelona in the last two rounds.

SEE MORE: Barcelona in pole position to land talented starlet ahead of Bayern and Juventus

Having destroyed the Catalan giants 8-2 in an incredible game, Davies received plenty of plaudits again as he continues to impress, while he got the better of his battle with Messi, who he revealed prior to the game is one of his idols and favourite players.

As seen in the video below though, the 19-year-old conceded that he was left disappointed after the encounter was over though as he failed to get a shirt swap with the Argentine icon as he noted that his rival was a little upset after the full-time whistle given how the game played out and the final result.

He was rather relaxed about the situation though as he noted that he’ll try again next time they cross paths, while reporter Des Kelly quips that Messi will get over it.

It’s understandable to an extent given the result, but naturally it’s a little disappointing that Davies didn’t get a memento from the night that he would no doubt have cherished.