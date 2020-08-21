It really would be one of the most polarising transfer moves in Premier League history were it to happen.

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez could find himself out of favour at the Camp Nou with new manager, Ronald Koeman, potentially looking to give the first-team’s starting XI a more youthful outlook.

With Suarez not expected to be happy about playing second fiddle, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on to pastures new, and rumours of a switch to Man United has really lit the blue touch paper.

Michael Owen has made the move from Anfield to Old Trafford before now, and has lost any credibility from Liverpool fans as a result. Would Suarez be willing to sacrifice his popularity there for the sake of extra wages, if United were willing to offer the same?

TalkSPORT’s Ade Olapido thinks that he just might, and has speculated how such a move might be received in the locale.