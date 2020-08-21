Video: De Jong soars to head Sevilla into the lead against Inter

After going down to an early Romelu Lukaku penalty, Sevilla came storming back thanks to Luuk De Jong.

He’d already equalised with a fine header, but his second from a free-kick just after the half hour was even better.

The well-worked dead ball routine saw De Jong move around to the back of the line of Inter players without being tracked and as the ball was floated into him, he powered a curling header home into the opposite corner.

Luuk de Jong, what a goal! ? Headers don’t get much better than this ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/8FdGs4UzzI — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.