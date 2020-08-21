Video: Footage of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire before arrest in Mykonos

Some footage has emerged of Harry Maguire enjoying himself partying before he was later arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The Manchester United can be seen asking if a fellow partygoer is ‘okay’ whilst other tourists – many sounding English – chant around the dance floor.

Maguire certainly looked in complete control of himself as he retreated from the party animals as he leaned against the table, before eventually leaving with a female who seems to be his partner.

Harry Maguire a few hours before getting arrested. Can already see few idiots chanting and him trying to stay out the way of it all. pic.twitter.com/fArAFKfRg5 — Breezy (@UtdBreezy) August 21, 2020

Pictures from Mykonos Live TV.

Maguire’s night appeared to go down hill from this point, as per the Mirror, the England international was later arrested for two separate attacks on police officers.

The Mirror report that Maguire and two others turned on officers after a clash with another group of people, to make matters worse the incident now also involves an allegation of attempted bribery.