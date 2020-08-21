Video: Lukaku fires Inter ahead against Sevilla from the spot

It was quite the start in the Europa League final, as both Inter Milan and Sevilla went toe-to-toe from the first whistle.

After just a few minutes, Romelu Lukaku broke down Sevilla’s right-hand-side.

His pace saw him go past Diego Carlos with ease, but the defender appeared determined to bring him down, holding onto him from outside the area and then bringing him down inside it.

A yellow card for the defender seemed a strange decision, but the penalty was nevertheless correct.

Lukaku made no mistake, firing home low and hard.

Pictures from TUDN.