With time running out in the Europa League final, Sevilla and Inter Milan were level at two apiece until Romelu Luaku’s intervention.

Unfortunately for the striker, by sticking out a leg and diverting Diego Carlos’ stunning overhead kick, he only succeeded in putting the ball into his own net.

Lukaku had put the Italian side ahead in the first half with his 34th of the season, but Inter were quickly pegged back by two Luuk De Jong headers before Diego Godin levelled before the break.

The Belgian’s second of the game, with his team in the ascendency, might well have handed victory to his opponents.

Diego Carlos with the overhead! What an effort, but it looks like Lukaku has guided the ball into his own net

Pictures from BT Sport.