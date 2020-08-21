Video: Luuk de Jong scores diving header to equalise for Sevilla vs Inter in Europa League final

In the 11th minute of the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan, the La Liga side were back on level terms after just seven minutes.

Central midfielder Joan Jordan laid the ball off to Jesus Navas and the former Manchester City star whipped a dangerous cross into the box.

Target-man Luuk de Jong, who scored the winner in the semi-finals against Manchester United, got ahead of Diego Godin with a well-timed run before diving down to head the ball into the net.

Take a look at the Andalusian outfit’s equaliser below:

Luuk de Jong levels it up against Inter! ? A great team move, a great header ? Game on! #Club2020 pic.twitter.com/jMaAdGFjFe — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

The clash has started off in an exciting manner, the two sides are closely-matched and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.