After an 8-2 massacre at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, things were always going to change at Barcelona.

Quique Setien and his staff as well as Eric Abidal were quickly dispensed with before Ronald Koeman was installed as the new coach.

Perhaps more than at any time in the recent past, almost all of the Barca squad are now under pressure in terms of their role in the first-team.

Suggestions that some of the players who are the wrong side of 30 should be moved on aren’t without merit, however, the difficulty will be finding clubs willing to offer the same wages as the players currently enjoy at the Camp Nou.

In any event, it would appear that Jordi Alba could find himself surplus to requirements as, according to the PA news agency and cited by the Daily Mail, the Catalans are taking a look at Man City’s left-back, Angelino.

The player spent the second half of the 2019/20 season at RB Leipzig, where he impressed, and the Daily Mail note that Barca value the 23-year-old in the region of €30m.

Although the Blaugranes are yet to make an official bid for the player, and Pep Guardiola may not appreciate his old club sniffing around, the fact that Barca are taking an interest suggests Alba’s days may be numbered.