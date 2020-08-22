Alongside the Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer rumour, Kai Havertz’s potential move to Chelsea is becoming once of the soap operas of this summer.

Frank Lampard managed to secure Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax relatively simply.

However, the deal for Havertz is taking an absolute age to get over the line.

That’s clearly a situation that will benefit the German outfit more than the west Londoners, though it would be a surprise if the Blues pulled the plug on any deal at this late stage.

“There is nothing new in this regard,” Leverkusen sporting director, Rudi Voller, said to Sport Buzzer, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“And we are still very relaxed about it.”

Given that the Bundesliga club are apparently aware of the players’ desire to move, this stalling tactic can only be seen as an attempt to pacify their fans and have them believing that Havertz won’t have the red carpet rolled out for him as he walks through the exit door.

With the transfer window open until October 5, there’s still plenty of time to get a deal done.